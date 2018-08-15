80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease went missing Tuesday morning in Miami.

Miami Police said Charles Morris Jr. was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans near Northwest 29th Street and 17th Avenue.

Morris is described as a black male with hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair, standing at 6 feet and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department Missing Persons Detail at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.