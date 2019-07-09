$80 Publix coupon circulating on Facebook is fake

(WSVN) - If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

Publix has confirmed that an $80 coupon circulating on social media is a fake.

The coupon claims to offer $80 off to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary. However, the company will actually celebrate its 89th anniversary this year.

Publix has responded to dozens of tweets where consumers are asking about the validity of the coupon.

“Hi, this coupon is not supported by Publix and is not valid at any of our locations. We recommend you don’t click the link or provide your personal information,” Publix said in one response.

This isn’t the first time a hoax like this has made the rounds on social media.

A similar coupon for $75 off made the rounds in 2018.

Publix also confirmed on Facebook that a similar coupon in 2016 was a fake.

