LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An eight-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Lauderhill.

The incident took place in the 1100 block near North State Road 7, Friday.

Officials said there was an altercation with his 10-year-old brother. The mother reportedly called police after she saw the older brother throw a knife at the victim.

7News cameras captured the boy being put into the back of an ambulance.

He was taken to Broward Medical Heath Center and is expected to be OK.

