8-year-old student left behind in South Miami-Dade after falling asleep on school bus

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second grade student at Aspira Charter School had the scare of her life when she woke up in her empty school bus.

Eight-year-old Terzaria Mathews was picked up at school Thursday just like any other regular day.

Instead of being dropped off at an aftercare facility near her house as usual, the 8-year-old found herself left behind at the bus yard after falling asleep in her seat.

The bus driver didn’t realize the child was still on the bus at the time.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, I had to open the school bus and climb the gate and…,” said Lashandia Jackson, Mathews’ mother.

The 8-year-old had to open the bus’ door and climb out of the lot, but the process of getting out was made difficult by a dog in the empty bus yard.

Mathews had to throw her backpack at the dog before climbing over the lot’s gate.

The young student then had to cross Southwest 124th Avenue over to Coconut Palm Academy, where she finally got help.

“Climbed over the gate, maybe an 8-foot gate over there, and crossed the street and walked like maybe another 50 to 100 yards to the school,” said Woodrow Brown, Mathews’ stepfather, “and let somebody know that she didn’t know where she was at, and she was scared.”

Soon after Mathews got help, the school bus company, Advance Bus Service, made contact with the child’s parents, who rushed over to pick her up.

The bus driver even ended up driving to the family’s home to apologize.

“Said that was the very first time that she hadn’t checked the bus in 12 years,” said Brown.

Advance Bus Service confirmed Mathews’ story to 7News, stating that they have a zero tolerance policy, and that the driver could face termination.

“When I saw her, she came running to me, just fell on the floor crying,” said Jackson. “Everybody was just trying to apologize, but when you run through everything that goes in your mind with everything that happens…”

Mathews said she was happy to see her parents after experiencing the scare.

The 8-year-old’s family said she will temporarily be driven to school starting Friday.

Miami-Dade Police were also called to the scene while everything was being handled.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.