8-year-old shot by Coast Guardsman father dies of injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old girl has died of her injuries after her father, a U.S. Coast Guardsman, fatally shot his family before taking his own life in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The young girl, identified as McKenna Presnar, had been receiving treatment at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for her gunshot wounds after, authorities said, 44-year-old John Presnar got into a heated argument with his wife Gretchen, Dec. 16.

At some point, investigators said, the altercation escalated into a shooting.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 242nd Lane and 114th Court where the body of Presnar, Gretchen and their 7-year-old son were discovered.

“It’s really sad that bodies are being put in body bags,” an area resident said.

The death of McKenna bumps the case up to a triple-murder suicide.

On the day of the shooting, the USCG released a statement that read in part, “The Coast Guard is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members of those who were killed. We continue to pray for and offer the full support of the Coast Guard to the young child fighting for her life.”

As the investigation into this tragedy continues, neighbors said they never saw this coming.

“The dad was really nice. The mom, the grandma, they were all a very, very nice family,” said resident Esteban Aguila, “so it’s very surprising to hear something like this happened.”

