8-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an 8-year-old shot himself in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a child shot at a parking lot in the area of West Davie Boulevard and Southwest 32nd Avenue just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said the victim shot himself in the leg with a firearm left inside a vehicle.

Rescue crews transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.