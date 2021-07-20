NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned in North Miami.

Rescue crews were dispatched to a home near Northwest 138th Street and Fourth Avenue, Monday.

Police said an eight-year-old came in contact with scalding hot water.

The child was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It remains unclear how severe the child’s injuries were.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.