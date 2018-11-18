8 South Florida teens to perform during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida teens will get the chance of a lifetime at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The girls of Encore Dance Theatre in Sunrise left for New York City Saturday to dance in the parade later this week.

“It’s a huge honor. I mean, who doesn’t watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?” said dance instructor Anne Brodsky. “That’s the first thing people put on in the morning for Thanksgiving, and we get to be in it this year. So how exciting is that?”

The dance team auditioned to be a part of the parade last year and were selected to perform for Thursday’s show.

Producers of the parade sent them the choreography earlier this year, and the team has been working hard to perfect their moves since.

“I think we’re going to do really good,” said dancer Kiara Seon. “We’ve been rehearsing non-stop for months now. It’s really exciting.”

Brodsky said she believes the group is ready to take on the Big Apple.

“We’ve just been prepping them and preparing them with choreography, and I think they’re ready,” she said.

The group of teen dancers said they’re not fazed even though they will be performing in front of an audience of millions, both from the spectator lines in the street and viewers watching at home.

Friends, family and South Floridians alike will be watching out for them on the world stage, and they’re soaking it all in.

“My mom is going to watch that TV non-stop,” said Seon.

The group of dancers ranging in age from 14 to 17 will be representing the best South Florida has to offer on Thursday.

“The spirit of this group is amazing. They are kids that just have such heart. We’re a small group. There’s a lot of studios and high schools going with tons of kids. We’re tiny but we’re excited,” said Brodsky. “We’re small in number but big in heart, and they’re just going to go out there and do their best. It’s very exciting.”

