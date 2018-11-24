KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of the world’s best sand sculptors flocked to Key West this weekend for a creative showdown.

Eight sculptors are going to head-to-heat as part of the fourth International Sand Art Competition.

Each artist is using about nine tons of sand to create larger-than-life sculptures at the Casa Marina Resort.

The competition kicked off Wednesday and continues thru Sunday.

