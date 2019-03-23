8 months later, mother of Miami Gardens shooting victim pleads for information

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother walked the streets of Miami Gardens as she made a painful plea for information from her community on the gunmen who killed her son and injured her 1-year-old grandson.

Family and friends of Darin Williams Jr. worked alongside community activists on Saturday to try and help authorities catch the person or people who gunned down a father with a promising future.

“We just want to remind people about what happened, and maybe if they know something or hear something, they can say something,” said Samantha McDaniel, Williams’ mother.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene of the July 23, 2018 shooting.

“It was like a barrage, like ‘brrrrr, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said area resident Maxine Solie.

Williams was struck as 47 bullets were sprayed along the 2300 block of Northwest 187th Street. The 27-year-old was killed as he acted as a human shield for his 1-year-old son.

“It’s hard. He didn’t deserve it. He had a promising future,” said McDaniel. “I just need people to say something, speak up.”

Williams was a recent graduate of the Miami-Dade Firefighters Academy.

His son, Darin Williams III, was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his head chest and hand. He was able to recover.

“He’s doing well, but who would harm a 1-year-old?” said McDaniel

Months later, his family isn’t giving up, but Dr. Robert Malone from Community Youth Against Violence said they face a formidable quest for justice.

“No one knows Darin Williams’ name. He’s been forgotten,” he said.

7News cameras captured as family members and activists pounded the pavement and handed out fliers to area residents as they attempt to drum up new leads for police.

“We have people that know who the perpetrators are that they’re not saying anything,” said Malone. “They say they’re afraid. Well, they’re not afraid to pull out their cameras to videotape police officers. Why would you not pull out those cameras in their phones and videotape these knuckleheads?”

At the time of the incident, Miami Gardens Police believed there could be as many as four shooters.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

