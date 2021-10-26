OFF KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of migrants at sea were picked up by a cruise ship off the coast of Key West.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady cruise ship picked up eight migrants 75 miles southwest of Key West, Monday morning.

The migrants told crew members on the ship that they had been out at sea for six days.

They received medical attention on the ship before being turned over to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

