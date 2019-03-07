8 Liberty City Elementary students surprised with new bikes

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of students from Liberty City Elementary School were surprised with brand new bikes.

The eight students were gifted the bicycles as recognition for their accomplishments both in and out of the classroom, Thursday.

“We just picked four fascinating students, also less fortunate, that we can actually give bikes away,” said Assistant Principal Dillon Williams. “Today, we have four role models and we have four girl scouts, and we’re just excited about this opportunity this morning.”

As one can imagine, the elementary students couldn’t be happier.

“My momma let me walk to school for exercise, so I don’t have to walk no more!” said Chloe Rahning.

The bicycles were donated by the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon and SAP America in partnership with the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project.

