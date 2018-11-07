8 hospitalized following bus crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a half dozen people have been rushed to the hospital after a small bus was involved in a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 15th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said six children and two adults were rushed to nearby hospitals. Both the adults and four children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, and the remaining two children were transported to Plantation General Hospital.

During transport, one child and one adult were in serious condition, fire officials said.

The crash was classified by officials as a level one mass casualty incident.

