WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants were stopped at sea.

Eight Haitian nationals were turned over to Bahamian authorities on Thursday after their boat was stopped off the coast of West Palm Beach.

Two Bahamian men were also on the boat.

They are being investigated by Homeland Security.

