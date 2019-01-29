8 families displaced after Coral Springs apartment fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Coral Springs apartment building were forced out by flames early Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews responded to the two-story apartment building located along Northwest 35th Court and 80th Avenue, at around 4 a.m.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building and firefighters could be seen spraying the building with water.

According to officials, all residents in the building had to be evacuated. All eight apartments have been deemed unlivable – two of them are said to be completely destroyed.

A woman who lives in one of the units with her son said she turned on the heater for about an hour to keep warm, but wasn’t able to turn it off afterwards.

“My kids were shivering and I had three jackets on,” she said. “It was too cold, so I turned the heat on to get the chill out of the house for about an hour, and then I went to turn it off and it wouldn’t turn off.

She went on to say that a short time later she smelled smoke, so she woke up her boyfriend. “He said ‘There’s smoke upstairs,’ so we got the kids out and I called 911. And I opened up the door where the heater unit is and I saw the back wall, glowing orange.”

At this point no injuries have been reported.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire. As a result, Northwest 35th Court has been shut down.

