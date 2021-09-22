NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight people have been displaced after a fire broke out inside a Miami Beach home.

The fire broke out near Northeast 25th Place and Northeast 182nd Terrace, at around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

A father who was inside of the home at the time of the blaze tried putting the fire out with a hose.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene where it took them about five hours to put out the flames.

At around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the fire reignited and rescue crews returned to the scene.

Investigators said there are three or four roofs that were built on top of the original roof which made the fire difficult to extinguish.

“Everywhere, on the bottom on the top,” said one resident. “Really devastating because I think I lost everything.”

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is now helping the affected families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

