NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight people have been displaced after a fire broke out inside a Miami Beach home.

The fire broke out near Northeast 25th Place and Northeast 182nd Terrace, at around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“Only smoke, everywhere,” said Eduardo Antamirano whose home was destroyed in the blaze. “On the bottom, on top.”

Antamirano and his family, including his young granddaughter, were home at the time.

A father who was inside of the home at the time of the blaze tried putting the fire out with a hose.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene where it took them about five hours to put out the flames.

Investigators said there are three or four roofs that were built on top of the original roof which made the fire difficult to extinguish.

“Difficult fire due to the layout of the house, multiple roofs, so there was damage to previous roofs and they just built a roof over it, so there’s a lot of hidden spaces which made it a bit more difficult to fight,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Batt. Chf. Christopher True.

At around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the fire reignited and rescue crews returned to the scene.

Antamirano and his family grabbed what they could from the home as the fire sparked a second time.

“Really devastating because I think I lost everything,” he said.

He said further he feels blessed his family is safe.

“We used Class A foam,” True said. “We made sure that all the areas that were affected. We’ve dug into the structure itself. It’s out.”

Just after noon, fire crews returned to the scene for a third time as the fire sparked once more.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is now helping the affected families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

