MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight people have been displaced after a fire broke out inside a Miami Beach home.

The fire broke out near Northeast 25th Place and Northeast 182nd Terrace, overnight on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene where it took them about five hours to put out the flames.

Shortly after leaving the scene, the fire reignited and rescue crews returned to the scene.

Investigators said there are three or four roofs that were built on top of the original roof which made the fire difficult to extinguish.

