8 community leaders honored at Broward Education Foundation’s Walk of Fame

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Education Foundation recognized eight leaders in the community and inducted them into their walk of fame.

The accomplishments of the honorees were celebrated on Friday morning when stars were unveiled outside of the Broward County Public Schools District Office with their names.

All alumni of Broward County Public Schools, the distinguished guests included two former NFL football players, a Florida State Representative and the principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Its such a fantastic recognition,” said Michelle Kefford, Principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “I’m so grateful to the Broward Education Foundation and Broward County Public Schools for all the opportunities that I have been afforded in this amazing career.”

A breakfast was hosted prior to the Walk of Fame unveiling.

