7’s Vivian Gonzalez chosen for cover of Miami Kids Magazine

MIAMI (WSVN) - 7’s own Vivian Gonzalez was chosen to be on the cover of Miami Kids Magazine with her family.
The cover will be unveiled on Sunday at the South Miami Christmas Parade.
Vivian, her husband and daughter happily posed at a photo shoot for the magazine.
A big thank you to @miamikidsmagazine for including my family in their December issue. Can’t for you to see it! Here are some behind the scenes pictures. . . Styled by Neiman Marcus Coral Gables @stuartbmiami and Photography by Enrique Tubio. . . @wsvn #myhometown #mycommunity #family #blessed #holidays
The magazine is set to hit stands December 1.
