7’s Sheldon Fox shows TV reporting basics to Rock Island Elementary students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s that time of the year when schools throughout South Florida host career days, and a member of 7News’ family shared some of his TV news expertise with some young students.

7News reporter Sheldon Fox met with a group of third- and fourth-graders at Rock Island Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

Major treat to get to be a part of Career Day at Rock Island Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale today. @wsvn @browardschools pic.twitter.com/ov32WoA3Vx — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 17, 2019

During the event, the students learned about the news industry. They also had a chance to shoot video and learn how reporters conduct interviews.

Fox put the aspiring newshounds to work, having them interview each other about recent school events.

