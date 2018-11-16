7’s Belkys Nerey attends tree lighting ceremony at Shops of Merrick Park

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers gathered around for the tree lighting ceremony at the Shops of Merrick Park.

Santa Claus and 7’s Belkys Nerey made an appearance for the ceremony to kick off the holiday season.

Families who have already begun holiday shopping stopped to take in the lights.

Tons of kids — who no doubt have been good all year — also gathered for the Christmas tradition.

They also were able to tell Santa what they wanted this year.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.