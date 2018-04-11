7News viewers work to repair Fort Lauderdale home damaged by storm

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Fort Lauderdale was badly damaged by a severe storm, and after seeing the story on 7News, some strangers have stepped up to help.

Iris Walker’s home was left in desperate need of repairs after thunderstorms and tornados touched down in South Florida, Tuesday.

“I seen my life flash before my eyes,” said Walker, recalling the storm.

Trees had torn through the roof of her home.

After 7News aired her story, strangers showed up, Wednesday, to clear debris and help with repairs.

“The sun came up, and all of a sudden, angels start popping up,” said Walker. “I was sitting this morning, I always watch Channel 7 News,” said clean-up volunteer Pernell Harden. “So I saw the news and I said, ‘Let me see what I can do.'”

“I had no idea who was coming, what was gonna happen,” said Walker. “I had no idea.”

The volunteers not only helped restore her home, but also offered comfort and support.

“They gave me confidence to get strong, get strong again, ’cause I was really, really weak,” said Walker. “I managed to overcome, and I passed my test.”

Walker is hoping she and her family can return to her home by Wednesday night. If the repairs aren’t done in time, she said she will be staying at a nearby hotel provided by the Red Cross.

