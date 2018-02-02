7News viewers donate wheelchair ramp to Sunrise woman targeted by thief

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans have donated a wheelchair ramp for a disabled Sunrise woman who had her own ramp stolen.

Rebekah Davis first shared her story with 7News on Wednesday, furious and asking for help.

“It’s rotten and it’s cruel to do something like that,” she said.

Davis, who is disabled and is unable to drive, needs her wheelchair and wheelchair ramp to get around to buy medicine and groceries.

When she came home on Wednesday to find her ramp stolen, she couldn’t believe it.

“It’s a good thing I couldn’t get ahold of that person, because I probably would have been sitting in jail,” said Davis. “I would have beat that sucker.”

Desperate to find the thief, Davis quickly called police, scared for her safety and, more importantly, her health.

“I have degeneration in my lower back, and my knees are starting to go, too, now,” she said, “and I’m probably going to have to have surgery eventually.”

Thanks to the help of a neighbor, she was able to use a piece of plywood as a makeshift ramp.

However, thanks to a 7News viewer who saw the story, that makeshift ramp is no longer needed.

Heather Hall and her son Skyler, who are complete strangers to Davis, saw the story and immediately jumped into action to help.

“You’re a blessing and you’re a life saver,” Davis told Heather.

“It’s no problem,” replied Hall as she kissed Davis.

With no hesitation, the two bought and installed a ramp, knowing the pain that Davis was suffering.

“It’s very touching that you can help somebody with something so simple and so menial,” said Heather, “and people these days don’t realize just how hurtful they can be to others.”

“I felt anger for the person who could’ve done something like this,” said Skyler, “because not everyone can fend for themselves.”

“This is a blessing,” said Davis, “and I just thank God. I said, ‘This is a blessing, and there must be an angel watching me.'”

Now, as Davis gets used to her new accessory, she said she’s thankful to have her freedom back, and her life is now a lot easier.

“Now I’ll be back to being independent again,” said Davis. “I can come and go when I need to, when I want to. It’s going to improve my life 100 percent.”

The good news is that the new ramp is portable, so Davis can take it inside at night to prevent any future thefts.

If you have any information on the theft of her previous wheelchair ramp, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

