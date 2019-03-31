7News viewer helps repair Dania Beach woman’s car after she was ripped off by con man

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach woman is celebrating after her car was finally fixed months after a con man ripped her off.

Maribel Skjefte’s 2010 Lincoln Town Car was repaired and delivered right to her Dania Beach home thanks to a generous gesture from a 7News viewer, Saturday.

“Oh, my God! Can I open it?” said Skjefte. “Oh, my God. Look at my baby. Thank you, Camilo. Thank you. I would never be able to thank you for this job so well done.”

Camilo Galan, the owner of Stronger Collision in Opa-locka, stepped up to help fix the car for free after seeing Skjefte’s story on 7News on March 6.

Galan said the smile on Skjefte’s face is something you can’t put a price on.

“The way she feels right now, she’s so emotional, she’s overwhelmed with joy, that’s basically what it is. That’s the price right there,” he said.

Skjefte’s ordeal started in May 2018 after she was involved in a crash. Skjefte said she then gave her car to a man who identified himself as Juan Lobos.

Skjefte said she paid Lobos more than $1,200 to have her vehicle repaired, but she said Lobos then disappeared with both her car and money.

She eventually got her car back after turning to authorities and media.

However, her vehicle was still damaged, so Skjefte was unable to use the car she loves so much.

That is until Galan stepped in to right another person’s wrong.

“I opened up the door, and I saw the car, and oh, my God!” said Skjefte.

Lobos remains at large. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

