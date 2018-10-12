7News teams up with Feeding South Florida to gather supplies for Michael victims

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News has teamed up with Feeding South Florida to collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Michael.

One truck with about 20,000 pounds of supplies went up to the Panhandle with food, water and other necessities. However, additional donations are still needed.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, the public is encouraged to donate whatever they can to Feeding South Florida’s main warehouse in Pembroke Park.

The address is:

2501 SW 32 Terrace

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Among the items needed include:

Pop top can meals

Pop top can soup (pop top cans are items that do not need a can opener)

Peanut butter

Instant soup mix

Water

Personal hygiene items

Cleaning supplies

Diapers

Batteries

Together with Feeding South Florida, the goal is to send one truck every day next week for however long is needed. However, the hope is to fill the trucks as soon as possible.

“It’s critical for families to receive food, but also non-food items and so it sounds cliché but it’s really life-sustaining and life-saving,” said Sari Vatske of Feeding South Florida. “Folks that have evacuated that have lost their homes, have lost everything, so not only are we sending supplies to help support the shelters, but also those that are evacuated that are going to need our assistance for a long time”

