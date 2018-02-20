7News sits down with BSO sheriff about Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News sat down with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel as he paused to reflect on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Tuesday.

Israel spoke about the emotional toll the shooting has had on him and his department, as well as the investigation and his visit to a 15-year-old shooting survivor recovering in the hospital.

“The fact that we had calls for service, we’re looking into each and every call, we’ll investigate it,” Israel said. “If any deputy in our agency should have done more and did not do what policies outlined them to do, I’ll hold them accountable.”

The sheriff said the shooting scene was the worst thing he has ever laid his eyes upon.

“Eight days ago, if you asked me, ‘Sheriff, what’s the worst thing you’ve ever seen?’ I would have told you the airport shooting,” Israel said. “As tragic and horrific as that was, it’s no longer the worst thing. It was this school. I saw things I wish I never saw.”

Israel also spoke about his visit with 15-year-old Anthony Borges. “He was crying a lot. He was such a wonderful kid,” Israel said. “My heart was breaking. I spoke to one of the doctors and said he was gonna go through a few surgeries, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. He’s a soccer player, and he wants to get back to playing soccer.”

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

Israel also told 7News that he spoke with President Donald Trump about a few things he believes needs to be changed to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

He said that although the president did not make any promises, he did listen and said he would take Israel’s recommendations up to Washington.

