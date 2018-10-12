7News follows Miami’s Task Force 2 during search for people in Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami’s Task Force 2 is hard at work conducting house searches in some of the worst hit areas of Mexico Beach, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael.

7News was with them as their house to house searches have led them to tragic discoveries, including bodies.

Many who survived Hurricane Michael don’t have a way to get in contact with loved ones or authorities for help. The only way of communication is through a satellite phone, which a lot of people do not have.

Most of the houses that line the gulf are gone. Some houses remain but have significant damage and are surrounded by debris and rubble.

Miami Fire Search and Rescue team along with teams from around the country have come to Bay County to search for those who are missing or worse.

“Seeing that this is an area that we’re not too familiar with, we’ve separated into grids,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Officials could be seen going into buildings yelling “search and rescue” to alert anyone who may be inside during their quest.

They also work on tips and walk on unrecognizable streets, among unrecognizable homes. They also have search dogs with them.

The only hope for people who are lost or injured is the Task Force 2.

