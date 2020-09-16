7News CEO Andy Ansin presents $25k to Boys and Girls Clubs on Miami-Dade on behalf of Ansin Foundation

MIAMI (WSVN) - The chief executive officer of Sunbeam Television, the company that owns 7News, has donated over $20,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade on behalf of the Ansin Foundation. The donation was made to help students and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Andy Ansin donated $25,000 to the program to help support their virtual classroom project, a lifeline for families amid the pandemic.

“Our program went from four hours a day to a 10-hour program every single day,” Alex Rodriguez-Roig, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, said.

Typically, the Boys and Girls Club is something families would use for after school care, but now, families need all-day care, and that’s why donations like what the Ansin Foundation just gave are so important.

“This is definitely particularly special because it was something that needed to be done right away,” Ansin said.

More than 80 students do their lessons at the club in Miami each day. For many parents, it has allowed them to keep their jobs.

“We had employers calling us saying, ‘Look, we got employees that, unless they can put their kids in there, I can’t keep them here,’” Rodriguez-Roig said.

Last week, new Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa donated over $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs to purchase exercise equipment to keep children active once their school work is done.

For Ansin, giving back to the community is a family tradition. He’s been watching his father Ed Ansin, who recently passed away, do it his whole life.

“I’m stepping into my dad’s shoes and continuing his legacy of giving makes you feel very good and makes you feel even more a part of the community,” Ansin said.

