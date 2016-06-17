Belkys Nerey is back at it again. South Florida viewers honored her as the “Best TV News Anchor” in Miami!

She won the recognition according to the Miami New Times Reader’s Choice in their Best of Series,

The Emmy award winning journalist has been a TV junkie her whole life. It’s no wonder she grew up to be a main anchor at one of the country’s most dynamic television stations.

Nerey was born in Havana and raised in Long Island and Miami. During her 20-year tenure at Miami’s WSVN, Belkys has covered major news stories and used to co-anchor 7’s pop-culture driven show, Deco Drive.

Nerey anchors the 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, alongside Craig Stevens. When she’s not on the set she’s in the kitchen, hosting her popular “Bite With Belkys” cooking segments and throwing every ingredient she’s got into her highly anticipated restaurant blogs where she caters to her hungry South Florida viewers.

