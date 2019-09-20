79th Street reopens east of Biscayne Blvd after downed cable wires prompt closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have reopened 79th Street east of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, hours after downed cable wires led them to shut down 78th and 79th streets, creating traffic backups.

However, Northeast 78th Street and Seventh Avenue remain closed to traffic as crews continue to work on repairs.

According to City of Miami Police, they were notified about downed wires at around 2:30 p.m. Responding officers found the cable line.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the intersection as the wires laid near the crosswalk. Comcast crews were also seen at the scene.

Officials said it remains unknown how the line came down, but high winds are believed to be responsible.

Police blocked 78th and 79th streets in both directions east of Biscayne for hours, preventing drivers from taking the JFK Causeway.

“I figured it would be clear by now, but evidently not cause .. I’ve been trying to get home now for over an hour,” said area resident Joshua Kingston.

No injuries were reported.

FPL officials initially reported 17 customers without electricity.

Police confirmed internet and cable services are down in the area.

