79th Street Causeway drawbridge reopens after scooter crashes into traffic gate

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the 79th Street Causeway bridge after a scooter crashed near North Bay Village.

North Bay Village Police units were called to the scene, just after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a scooter driver didn’t realize he was supposed to stop as the bridge was going up and crashed into the traffic gate.

Traffic was affected in both directions as authorities worked to ensure the bridge was safe to drive over.

