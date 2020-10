NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 79th Street Causeway is operating as usual after a malfunction with the locks.

The bridge was stuck in the up position at around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where cars could be stopped on the bridge.

Maintenance crews responded to the scene and repaired the bridge locks.

