79th Street Causeway drawbridge re-opens after malfunction fixed

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami has re-opened after crews repaired a malfunction.

The west drawbridge on the 79th Street Causeway was stuck in the upright position, causing heavy delays, Monday afternoon.

The drawbridge remained in that position for just under two hours.

Just before 6 p.m., 7Skyforce captured the bridge in its down position, with repairs underway.

The drawbridge was re-opened a few minutes later, and traffic has since returned to normal in the area.

UPDATE: 79th Street bridge is now functioning properly. Road closures have been reopened. https://t.co/el3C4yAIO2 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 28, 2019

The bridge had only recently suffered a similar malfunction on Saturday morning.

It is not clear what caused the bridge to malfunction.

