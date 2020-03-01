79th Street bridge reopens after hours stuck in upright position

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street Causeway bridge, connecting Miami to North Bay Village and Miami Beach, has reopened to traffic after it became stuck in the upright position for hours.

Officials said the bridge became stuck just after 1 p.m., Sunday.

Maintenance crews at the bridge have since completed repairs, officials said.

The eastbound lanes reopened just after 2 p.m., but the westbound lanes remained closed for over two more hours.

