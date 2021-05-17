79-year-old turns herself in after investigators said she committed insurance fraud

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 79-year-old retired schoolteacher has turned herself in to the authorities at a South Florida police station.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Financial Services said Daisy Williams committed insurance fraud after she made claims that lightning struck and damaged her home during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“I’ve never broken a law in my life,” Williams said.

Williams’ attorney told 7News his client is in poor health and did not need to be booked.

“This is a tremendous hardship for her,” said attorney Joshua Alexander. “She’s not allowed to bring her medication in. She’s a diabetic, she needs insulin. She can’t walk without the use of her walker.”

Williams appeared before a judge where she was quickly released on her own recognizance. She even shared a moment with the judge.

“I’m glad to see you,” Williams said. “I see you on TV.”

7News reached out to the State Attorney’s office for a comment on Williams’ arrest but they said they will not make a comment.

