WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — An 77-year-old Florida woman died after a front-end loader backed over and completely crushed her car.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was at a stop sign Friday when the tractor backed over her sedan before stopping.

The 26-year-old tractor driver was not injured, according to the Lakeland Ledger.

Officials said the case and any charges are pending.

