$7,500 reward offered for information in Hollywood church arson

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A hefty reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest for a church fire in Hollywood.

Lutheran Memorial Lutheran Church, located at 1925 North State Road 7, went up in flames on July 15.

The fire caused significant damage to the house of worship.

On Thursday, surveillance video was released showing a suspect who authorities believe was behind the arson.

He can be seen in the footage carrying a gas canister and pouring gas on the ground before lighting a match.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Florida Department of Financial Services, Florida Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention and Hollywood Fire are offering a reward up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the fire.

Anyone with any information about this arson should contact ATF at 1-888-283-3473 or 1-877-662-7766.

