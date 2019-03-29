750-pound alligator safely relocated from Florida park

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive alligator has been safely relocated after it was spotted wandering in a Florida park.

Jupiter Police posted photos of the creature on Facebook, showing the 750-pound gator that was almost 12-feet long.

Officers said the gator was found near the Jupiter Commerce Park.

The animal was ultimately removed without harm and relocated to a safe place.

