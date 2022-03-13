(WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants have been sent back to the island Saturday, after being stopped off the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard picked up 74 Cubans over the past week.

According to officials, it happened during four different interdictions that happened between Wednesday and Thursday.

The migrants received food, water, and medical attention before being sent back to the island.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.