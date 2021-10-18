MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida veterans were given a hero’s welcome home after visiting the nation’s capital.

The war veterans were honored with a special flight and returned to Miami International Airport Sunday night.

Seventy-two local Korean and Vietnam war veterans were greeted at the airport with signs, applause and waving American flags.

Thanks to Honor Flight South Florida, the veterans took a flight to Washington, D.C. and were given a tour of war memorials and other military sites.

“It makes me appreciate coming back, living in America, living this life,” said veteran Clyde Akbar. “Lots of respect for my guys in the Vietnam Memorial.”

“Washington, D.C. is always great to go to see history,” said veteran Eugene Gotay. “We saw so much today, all in one day.”

“It was a pleasure, a blessing to serve,” said Akbar. “Would never regret it. If I had to do it over again, I’d do it the same way.”

Law enforcement officers, other veterans and local officials, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, welcomed the veterans on the honor flight back home.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.