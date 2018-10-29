71 South Florida veterans flown to Washington D.C. for honor flight

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida Veterans went the nation’s capital to visit and tour the museums and monuments made in their honor.

A total of 71 veterans departed from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday to visit Washington D.C. as a part of Honor Flight South Florida.

The group, ranging between the ages of 69 and 99, is made up of veterans from World War II, the Korean War and and the Vietnam War.

However, many of them say those who lost their lives are the true heroes.

“A guy from Fort Lauderdale named Alexander [inaudible], I knew him in high school. The heroes they called were the guys who didn’t come back.”

The honored guests were escorted to Arlington National Cemetery and witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The veterans also visited the World War II and Vietnam memorials before they were greeted back home by a crowd of supporters.

Army nurse Reyna Macaltao took care of the injured soldiers in Vietnam. She said she remembers the injuries so many sustained.

“I never forget that. I said, ‘Aww.’ It was so sad to hear them cry out. There was so many of them. So many,” she said.

And many who haven’t served are honored to hear the stories who gave so much.

“Just to listen to them talking, it’s really fascinating how much they remember at their age,” said one man. “I get to take a piece of that with me.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.