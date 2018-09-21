$70K worth of Brazilian meat stolen from Deerfield Beach store

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves made off with hundreds of cases filled with Brazilian meat from a Deerfield Beach business and surveillance cameras were rolling.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the burglary that took place at the Panamerican Foods business near Northwest 40th Court and Powerline Road, early Wednesday morning.

Business owner Edson David now wonders what he’ll do next after this pricey hit.

David showed 7News the sirloin cap steaks, also called Picanha, which were boxed up. He said it was that type of product that was stolen from a warehouse in Deerfield Beach.

“I used to have a 20-foot refrigerator container,” David said. “Inside, you have meat.”

Surveillance video showed that container being dragged out and driven away.

“This guy came on the 19th, was Wednesday, early in the morning, with a tractor,” David said.

About four subjects stole a tractor from a nearby company and brought it to the Panamerican Foods.

“They came like one hour before, check everything, prepare everything,” David said. “In all the video I saw, they pull up a little bit, the container, they cut the lock to see inside.”

The men verified that the container had the expensive products inside, and that’s when they drove it away.

“We have about 400 cases worth almost $70,000,” David said.

A small Mercedes-Benz could also be seen on surveillance video driving in with the subjects.

In the video, it appears that the subjects know how to maneuver the tractor and the container, leading the owner to believe that they have trucking experience.

“We spoke with the police already, so we’re waiting for news,” David said. “I checked with the insurance company to see what’s gonna happen, and I just have to pray.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

