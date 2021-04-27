700-pound manatee rescued near West Palm Beach

NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A 700-pound manatee was rescued near West Palm Beach.

The sea cow got stuck in a canal in Tequesta and ended up beached as the tide went out.

Good Samaritans spotted the manatee and called for help.

Tequesta Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and witnesses helped load the mammal into a truck.

It was evaluated, treated and released back into safe waters.

