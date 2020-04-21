700 families to receive groceries at drive-thru food distribution in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida families will have the chance to bring home much needed grocery items thanks to a Feeding South Florida drive-thru food distribution in Hollywood.

Recipients parked at the Sheridan Street Tai-Rail Station, located at 2900 Sheridan Street, hours before the distribution began at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the moment when the Feeding South Florida tractor-trailer pulled into the lot with enough food items to feed 700 families.

The distribution will continue until 10 a.m.

