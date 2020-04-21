700 families to receive groceries at drive-thru food distribution in Hollywood

Related

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida families will have the chance to bring home much needed grocery items thanks to a Feeding South Florida drive-thru food distribution in Hollywood.

Recipients parked at the Sheridan Street Tai-Rail Station, located at 2900 Sheridan Street, hours before the distribution began at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the moment when the Feeding South Florida tractor-trailer pulled into the lot with enough food items to feed 700 families.

The distribution will continue until 10 a.m.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending