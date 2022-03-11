FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old will not be charged after bringing a gun to school.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to Dillard Elementary School, located at 2330 NW 12th Ct., just before 8 a.m., Friday, after staff at the school received information that a student had a gun on campus.

School administrators said a tip from another student led to the discovery.

Authorities said the school’s guardian was able to speak with the child and locate the handgun.

The handgun was recovered safely.

The 7-year-old was detained, but police said the child was interviewed by detectives and will not be charged, at this time. They added detectives have been in contact with the child’s parents.

The school was initially placed on a code red and was on code yellow by noon, but by 2:30 p.m. operations had returned to normal.

“So they won’t hurt themselves or worse, even kill themselves mistakenly by handling a gun — something that serious at that age and stuff,” said concerned parent Deborah Bosa. “The parents also shouldn’t have something that serious out in the loose and around those kids. It’s just crazy and senseless.”

The Broward County Public Schools Board released a statement reading in part, “The student involved will face appropriate school disciplinary measures. The District commends the student who did the right thing – seeing something and saying something. At all times, the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.