7-year-old succumbs to injuries after being shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after being shot at a home in Fort Lauderdale, a 7-year-old boy has died at the hospital.

The child, identified by family members as Brayson, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition on Thursday morning after being shot in the head at a home along Northwest Second Avenue and 15th Street.

Investigators believe the 7-year-old was in a room with two other children and no adults when the shooting occurred.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are working to determine what exactly happened.

