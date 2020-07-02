7-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been transported to the hospital with a police escort after being shot in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the scene along Northwest Second Avenue and 16th Street just after 9:45 a.m., Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews transported the 7-year-old boy to Broward Health Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” officials said.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.