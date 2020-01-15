7-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 7-year-old shot himself in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a child shot at a parking lot outside a Winn Dixie in the area of West Davie Boulevard and Southwest 32nd Avenue just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said a father left his child in the car to go shopping while there was a loaded gun inside of the vehicle.

It remains unclear where the gun was in the vehicle, but the child located it and shot himself in the leg.

Rescue crews transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. He is expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured loved ones at the hospital hugging each other.

“Oh, my God, that’s terrible,” said one shopper. “I would never leave my child in the car. I got grankids. I won’t put a gun around them, period. I don’t even own a gun, period. Any baby could pick up a gun, [a] 3-year-old, 2-year-old can shoot themselves. I don’t think that’s right at all. That dad should be charged for that.”

It remains unknown if the 7-year-old’s father will be facing charges.

