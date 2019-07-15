7-year-old hospitalized after being struck by car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Sixth Court and 71st Street, just after 7:15 p.m., Monday.

Rescue crews transported the child, who was conscious and alert, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The boy is expected to be OK.

